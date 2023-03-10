NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFI. CIBC downgraded shares of NFI Group to a sell rating and set a C$8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI opened at C$8.77 on Monday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$8.34 and a 1 year high of C$17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$676.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.40.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

