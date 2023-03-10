Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Nextracker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NXT opened at $32.66 on Monday. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

