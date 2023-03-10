Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Price Up 3%

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $168.12 and last traded at $167.39. Approximately 645,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 346,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.51.

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $865,763. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,970,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

