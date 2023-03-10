NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 8,931 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDTGet Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 8,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 142,270.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 142,270.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NXDT stock opened at 11.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 13.03. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 10.79 and a twelve month high of 17.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,324,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,573,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

