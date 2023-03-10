Nexo Price Reaches $0.59 on Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $329.86 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002936 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.

NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes users a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which enables the following:

Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.

Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.

Free crypto withdrawals.”

Buying and Selling Nexo

