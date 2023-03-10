Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602,396 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Newmont worth $274,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.29%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

