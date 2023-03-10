Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.88

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and traded as low as $15.27. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 56,085 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NCMGY. UBS Group lowered shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Newcrest Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Newcrest Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

