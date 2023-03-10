New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Plans Dividend of $0.06

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
New Peoples Bankshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NWPP opened at $2.27 on Friday. New Peoples Bankshares has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.
New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile
