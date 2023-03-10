Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.58

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 13735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Nevro Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nevro by 171.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Articles

