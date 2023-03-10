Neutrino USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $246,652.39 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $53.01 million and approximately $246,652.39 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 56.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001885 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00424541 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,698.35 or 0.28696159 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam.
Neutrino USD Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
