Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Sells 7,746 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $36,483.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,931,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,755.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 2,912 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $18,374.72.

On Friday, January 13th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,896 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $30,844.80.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 8,970 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $57,856.50.

On Monday, January 9th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 141,664 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $933,565.76.

On Thursday, January 5th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 33,267 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $209,249.43.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Cannell Capital Llc sold 16,440 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $109,490.40.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,161 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $37,027.61.

On Friday, December 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,513 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $39,208.26.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,311 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $46,132.41.

On Monday, December 19th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $82,753.20.

Neuronetics stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Several research firms recently commented on STIM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 776.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

