Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) EVP William Andrew Macan Sells 12,692 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) EVP William Andrew Macan sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $58,256.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,217.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Andrew Macan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, William Andrew Macan sold 5,162 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $30,920.38.

On Monday, January 23rd, William Andrew Macan sold 16,046 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $95,634.16.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STIM opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

STIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parian Global Management LP lifted its position in Neuronetics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neuronetics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 299,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Articles

