Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 11,079 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $50,852.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Stephen Furlong sold 12,403 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $69,208.74.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,584 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $33,448.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Stephen Furlong sold 16,050 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,386.50.

STIM stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.03. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parian Global Management LP boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 100.7% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 299,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

