Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 11,079 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $50,852.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 14th, Stephen Furlong sold 12,403 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $69,208.74.
- On Tuesday, February 7th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,584 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $33,448.16.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Stephen Furlong sold 16,050 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,386.50.
Neuronetics Stock Up 2.8 %
STIM stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.03. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday.
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuronetics (STIM)
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.