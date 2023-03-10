Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 50,160 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,160 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $407,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,745,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $9.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $753.40. The stock had a trading volume of 181,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,947. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $800.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $743.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $722.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,537 shares of company stock worth $21,382,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.10.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

