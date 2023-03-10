Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,044 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 0.7% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $692,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in AON by 8,264.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 749.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after buying an additional 551,932 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 17.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 6,802.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $40,643,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

AON Stock Performance

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AON traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.81. 210,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,259. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.58 and a 200 day moving average of $296.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.