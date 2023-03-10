Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,273,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,894 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Pfizer worth $581,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,446,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,885,439. The firm has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

