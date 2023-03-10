Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $503.12 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897,517 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $503,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $274.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.31 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
