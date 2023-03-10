Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 174,545 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 7.69% of Haemonetics worth $288,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 82,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $75.66. 107,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

