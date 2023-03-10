Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 489,758 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $299,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $76.95. 544,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,218. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

