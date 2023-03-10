Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,623,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164,095 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $470,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,268,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,444,528. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

