Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 80,767 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,484,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,767 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $368,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after purchasing an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.44. 1,379,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.19.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

