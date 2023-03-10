Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,400,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $265,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.02. The company had a trading volume of 422,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

