NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sells 4,500 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00.

On Monday, January 9th, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

