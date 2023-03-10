Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lowered its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for approximately 4.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $18,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 21.4% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 20.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Performance

NSRGY stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $112.13. 218,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,380. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $133.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nestlé

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HSBC downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.83.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Stories

