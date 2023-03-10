Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Sells $50,400.00 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NRDY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 401,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. Nerdy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.61.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 108,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Nerdy

Several research analysts have weighed in on NRDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.