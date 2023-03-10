Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Stock Price Up 79%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO – Get Rating) rose 79% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Neon Bloom Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company within the cannabis industry. It focuses on breeding top-quality plants to pinpoint correlations between the genetic effects of certain strains for their optimal medicinal, consumer, and industrial application through its fully owned subsidiary Bazelet. The firm also provides solutions to the pressing educational needs of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, patients, insurers, health provider organizations, cannabis industry professionals, medical societies, and academic organizations.

