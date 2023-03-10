NEM Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. NEM has a market cap of $293.35 million and $19.88 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEM has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEM Coin Profile

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

