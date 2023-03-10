Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nelnet Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NNI opened at $91.00 on Monday. Nelnet has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a current ratio of 49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.90.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

See Also

