Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target to $22.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.71.
Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CARA opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $344.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.99.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
