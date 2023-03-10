Neblio (NEBL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.22 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Neblio has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00005787 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $22.99 million and $1.22 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00428313 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,799.28 or 0.28951109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,841,598 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

