nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.78

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 455500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.36.

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912,118 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

