Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Cap of $4.20 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 71.8% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $50,352.95 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,668,330 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

