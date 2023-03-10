National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Shares Gap Up to $61.91

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.91, but opened at $63.80. National Grid shares last traded at $63.60, with a volume of 73,537 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.27) to GBX 1,070 ($12.87) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.67.
National Grid Stock Up 2.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
