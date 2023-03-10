National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Shares Gap Up to $61.91

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.91, but opened at $63.80. National Grid shares last traded at $63.60, with a volume of 73,537 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.27) to GBX 1,070 ($12.87) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1,034.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in National Grid by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after purchasing an additional 239,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after buying an additional 131,545 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $4,422,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

