National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.91

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.91 and last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 21547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.
