National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.91

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.91 and last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 21547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

