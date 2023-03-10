National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.45

Shares of National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPGF. Peel Hunt upgraded National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital lowered National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.85) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

National Express Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

