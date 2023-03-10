Naspers Ltd. Has $112.11 Million Stock Holdings in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Naspers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,261,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Skillsoft accounts for approximately 14.0% of Naspers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Naspers Ltd. owned approximately 37.25% of Skillsoft worth $112,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skillsoft news, CFO Richard Walker bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,355.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick Kolek purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,355.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 205,000 shares of company stock worth $219,050 in the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skillsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKIL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 200,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,298. Skillsoft Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 108.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skillsoft Corp. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

