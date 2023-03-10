Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Down 6.7%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

