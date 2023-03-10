Nano (XNO) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $101.33 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,193.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00357981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00679115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00084523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00546566 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004922 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.