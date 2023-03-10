Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 530 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.86% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,556,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,737 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,806,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,595,000 after acquiring an additional 263,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,236,000 after acquiring an additional 169,354 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of KBWB stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.56. 3,293,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,689. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

