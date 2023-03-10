Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 5,168 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.2% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $49,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,568 shares of company stock worth $5,059,907. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.1 %

CRM stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,814,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467,974. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 851.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.02 and a 200 day moving average of $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.