Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 363,700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,700 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. WA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 305.8% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 87,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66,047 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 61.7% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 234,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 89,410 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $3,268,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 55.5% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 78,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. 92,185,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,740,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $243.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.