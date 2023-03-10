Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,068 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 1.7% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Lululemon Athletica worth $68,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.5 %
Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.19. 1,217,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,586. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.10.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
