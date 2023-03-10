Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 180,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of National Retail Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NNN stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.90. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 117.02%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

