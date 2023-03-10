Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $11.90 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,283 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 50,345 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.6 %

FCX traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. 6,722,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,026,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

