Nagarro (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nagarro (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Nagarro Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NGRRF stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. Nagarro has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $164.88.
