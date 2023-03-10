Nagarro (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nagarro (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Nagarro Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NGRRF stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. Nagarro has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $164.88.

