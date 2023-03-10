MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) COO Jeffrey J. Waneka Sells 12,000 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYRG opened at $122.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.03. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MYR Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,528,000 after purchasing an additional 113,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,688 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

See Also

