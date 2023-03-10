My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Achieves $1.99 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $723,661.02 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.13 or 0.01375511 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012720 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032304 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.01684926 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000352 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,327 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.