M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Shares Gap Down to $133.64

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $133.64, but opened at $128.72. M&T Bank shares last traded at $125.45, with a volume of 454,374 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,565,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,692,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,775,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

