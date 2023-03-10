MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Insider Michael Poynton Buys 56,149 Shares

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Rating) insider Michael Poynton bought 56,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.85 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,875.65 ($69,715.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

