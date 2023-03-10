Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Down 10.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) dropped 10.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $42.94. Approximately 169,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 345,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

Specifically, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $35,806.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,739 shares in the company, valued at $727,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $35,806.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,739 shares in the company, valued at $727,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,892 shares of company stock worth $2,953,892 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Morphic Stock Down 10.1 %

Institutional Trading of Morphic

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Morphic by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Morphic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Morphic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

